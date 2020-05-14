Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AXNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.30.

AXNX opened at $34.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.15. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,224 shares of company stock worth $3,118,526 in the last ninety days. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

