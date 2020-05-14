B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s current price.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.02.

Get DURECT alerts:

DRRX opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $460.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.22. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.