B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report released on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $617.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,747,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

