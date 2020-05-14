B. Riley Upgrades CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Buy

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1.50. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

CBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $13.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,769,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 355,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 94,316 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

