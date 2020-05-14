B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 3,890.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 615,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 600,323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 99,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.15 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

