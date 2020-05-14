Baader Bank Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €16.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AOX. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($16.85) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.34 ($19.00).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €12.77 ($14.85) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

