Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 602.29 ($7.92).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.79) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 362.40 ($4.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 389.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 508.09. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68).

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($41,962.64).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

