Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

