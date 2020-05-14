Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,421 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,816 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.