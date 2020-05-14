Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun Inc. offers digital and e-commerce service primarily in China. The Company’s services include website design, development and hosting, information technology infrastructure, customer service, warehousing and logistics services as well as digital marketing. Baozun Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Baozun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Shares of BZUN opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 2.19. Baozun has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Baozun by 35.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,047,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,921,000 after buying an additional 1,841,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,152,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 609,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150,535 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 144,835 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 185.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,322 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

