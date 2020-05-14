Barclays Trims Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Target Price to $82.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLT. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

HLT opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.31.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,089,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,263,000 after purchasing an additional 183,257 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,064,000 after buying an additional 793,632 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,751,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,198,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,604,000 after buying an additional 394,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,196,000 after purchasing an additional 125,452 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

