Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of Barnwell Industries worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BRN stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

