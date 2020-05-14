Barry Sloane Purchases 1,000 Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,030.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,790,427.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

On Friday, March 20th, Barry Sloane acquired 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Barry Sloane acquired 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $8,190.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Barry Sloane acquired 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $13,430.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $292.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.22). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWT. ValuEngine upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 1,041.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.