Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

