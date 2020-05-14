Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $80,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

