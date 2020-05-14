Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BBGI opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 5.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

