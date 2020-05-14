Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Trading Down 1.5%

Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $21.00, approximately 6,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 364,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

BFYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefytt Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $269.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.11). Benefytt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $160.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Benefytt Technologies Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

About Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT)

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

