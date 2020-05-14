Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €81.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.43 ($115.61).

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €85.75 ($99.71) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €67.70 ($78.72) and a 12 month high of €122.10 ($141.98). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

