BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) & Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Critical Contrast

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondAirInc . $7.72 million 16.85 -$6.56 million ($0.84) -9.42 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $4.11 million 474.67 -$119.36 million ($1.16) -11.53

BeyondAirInc . has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondAirInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BeyondAirInc . and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondAirInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 3 6 0 2.67

BeyondAirInc . presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.78%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.75%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BeyondAirInc . is more favorable than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondAirInc . -203.22% -176.57% -102.97% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,901.99% -259.07% -71.14%

Summary

BeyondAirInc . beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for human papillomavirus-caused pre-cancers and cancers; bladder cancer; glioblastoma multiforme; hepatitis B virus; hepatitis C virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, Limited; The Wistar Institute; University of Pennsylvania; GeneOne Life Science Inc.; ApolloBio Corporation; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc.; Drexel University; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; United States Military HIV Research Program; U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases; National Institutes of Health; HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

