BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BGCP. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut BGC Partners from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $881.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.24 and a beta of 1.82. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in BGC Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 507.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,052,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,317,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 555,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,999 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,031,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

