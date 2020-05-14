Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Path from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of BPTH opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.88% of Bio-Path worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

