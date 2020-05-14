BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Cfra

Cfra restated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a hold rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.57.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $94.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.21 and a beta of 1.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,262.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,108,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after acquiring an additional 348,443 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

