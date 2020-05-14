BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BSGM. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded BioSig Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. BioSig Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 13.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

