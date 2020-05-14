BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $41.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at $19,690,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,447,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,622,000 after buying an additional 277,151 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter valued at $9,070,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 145,371 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter worth $3,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioTelemetry (BEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.