BitCoen Market Capitalization Hits $86,728.39 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $86,728.39 and $258.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.63 or 0.01703565 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 111.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004085 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,677.81 or 1.00146623 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.