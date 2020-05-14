Bitcore (BTX) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Bitcore has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $200.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,663.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.82 or 0.02098834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.07 or 0.02515337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00453555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00662445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00065208 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024046 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00445314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,246,206 coins and its circulating supply is 17,745,247 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, QBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

