BitTube Price Up 85.9% Over Last 7 Days (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $109,463.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTube has traded up 85.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00662445 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

