Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Blackbaud by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Blackbaud by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Blackbaud by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 131.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

