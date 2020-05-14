Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 189.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Blackline were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Blackline in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Blackline in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Blackline by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackline in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of BL stock opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 0.86. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, CAO Patrick Villanova sold 32,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,997,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,485 shares of company stock worth $16,216,061. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

