Blackstone Group Inc Acquires 69,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $598,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 81,500 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $731,870.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 90,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $703,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 90,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 85,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $769,250.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Blackstone Group Inc purchased 75,400 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $714,038.00.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.00. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $710.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 679,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

