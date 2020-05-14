BLOCKv Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $611,708.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Upbit and Tidex. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.01995311 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00169927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, IDEX, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.