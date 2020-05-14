Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $8.39. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 3,536,752 shares.

The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $31,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $198,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.24.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

