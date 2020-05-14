bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. bluebird bio traded as low as $56.47 and last traded at $56.86, approximately 2,253,059 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,147,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in bluebird bio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,178,000 after acquiring an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,751,000 after acquiring an additional 996,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,462,000 after acquiring an additional 145,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in bluebird bio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

