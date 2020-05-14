BMO Capital Markets Increases Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Price Target to $12.50

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.79% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSWF opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.91 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.63%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

