BMO Capital Markets Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$33.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

TSE:IGM opened at C$27.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.58. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$20.96 and a 1 year high of C$40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$782.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 2.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.12%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

