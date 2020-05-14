BMO Capital Markets Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$23.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MI.UN. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$22.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.44.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

MI.UN opened at C$19.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.80. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.58 and a 52 week high of C$28.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $701.19 million and a PE ratio of 35.15.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.