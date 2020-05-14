Bob Rosenthal Buys 2,343 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Chairman Bob Rosenthal acquired 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $14,760.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,953.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SFE opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). On average, equities research analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

