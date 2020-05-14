Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Lowered to $0.35

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $0.65 to $0.35 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bombardier from $0.70 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bombardier from $0.70 to $0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.71.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

