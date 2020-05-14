BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Up 1.4%

BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $19.73, 6,980 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 66,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Several research firms have commented on BOMN. BidaskClub raised shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $467.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 43.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

