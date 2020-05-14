BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 440 ($5.79). UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective (up previously from GBX 310 ($4.08)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 416.84 ($5.48).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 296.05 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion and a PE ratio of -18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 565.80 ($7.44). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 315.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 423.89.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £316 ($415.68).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

