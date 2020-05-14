Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.10 and last traded at $38.02, approximately 462,839 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 697,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Brink’s announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,227,228.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,734 shares of company stock worth $1,910,612. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 900.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 35,919 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 12,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

