British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.06 on Monday. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

