Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock opened at $263.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.