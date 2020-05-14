Brokerages Expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Analysts predict that Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.98) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 313%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BATRK. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $17.74 on Monday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $842.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

