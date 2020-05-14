Brokerages Expect RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) to Announce $0.00 EPS

Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RF Industries an industry rank of 26 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RFIL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of RF Industries in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

In other RF Industries news, Director Gerald T. Garland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,358.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.08. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. RF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

