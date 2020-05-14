Brokerages Set Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $108.63

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,021,000 after buying an additional 304,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allegion by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after buying an additional 378,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Allegion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,998,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,892,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,298,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLE opened at $93.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

