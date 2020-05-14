Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $31.64

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

ALLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.70. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $35.61.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). On average, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

