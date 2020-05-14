Brokerages Set Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT at $33.50

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.28 million, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ichor by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

