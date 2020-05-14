Brokerages Set Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Target Price at $193.00

Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 705 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $109,310.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,454.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $4,720,933.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,401 shares of company stock worth $12,673,889. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 20.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $163.88 on Monday. Strategic Education has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $189.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.