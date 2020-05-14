Brokers Set Expectations for Quebecor’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.